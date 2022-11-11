Vir Das cancels his show in Bengaluru after receiving heat from right-wing group

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das announced that his Bengaluru show scheduled on Thursday evening (November 10) has been put off due to ‘unavoidable circumstances'. This comes after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded police to cancel the show, alleging he hurt their religious sentiments. For the unversed, the stand-up show was supposed to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram. With this cancellation, it seems that Vir Das and controversies go hand-in-hand.

Vir Das' Post

Vir Das took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience.” He also said those who had paid for the tickets will have the option to transfer them to the new date.

"See you soon Bengaluru. BMS will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date," Das added.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti's claims

In one of his previous shows, Das made fun of our country and women and insulted Hindu religion. We filed a police complaint with Vyalikaval police station and forced organisers to cancel the show. We request people to boycott such shows," Mohan Gowda, spokesperson, Hindu Janajagriti Vedike, said.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had even filed a police complaint a few days ago. In a complaint to the Vyalikali police station on Monday, the Samiti leaders said Das had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation.

"The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said.They said that it was not right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. ALSO READ: John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves is a man of few words but lot of action | WATCH

"When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be cancelled immediately," Samiti's state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a complaint.

(With ANI inputs)

