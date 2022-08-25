Vijay Deverakonda's Liger HD print leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, torrent sites on release day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYAPANDAY Liger promotional still featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger has been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other places on the internet. It had released in cinema halls on August 25 and despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the film's overall box office performance. Liger is Vijay's first pan-India release and lead actress Ananya Panday's maiden film with a director and actor from the South Indian film industry.

Liger movie details

Liger is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Liger stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Boxing legend Mike Tyson has a cameo role in the movie. This will mark his foray into Indian cinema. Tyson has earlier played a role in the Hollywood comedy film Hangover. Liger's songs Aafat, Coca 2.0, Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge have been well-received by the fans.

Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Liger star-cast charged THIS whopping amount for the film

Fans react to Liger on day of release

The long wait finally ended on Thursday as Liger hit the screens after an intensive country-wide promotion tour and publicity blitzkrieg. For lead actor Vijay Devarakonda, Liger is his launch vehicle to Bollywood and pan-India audiences. Coming on the heels of southern stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, NTR, and Yash, who made their presence felt in Bollywood, Liger success means a lot for the self-made Tollywood star that Vijay is. While critics have been appreciative of Vijay's efforts to excel in his role as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, they are not finding much that is off the beaten track so far as the story and screenplay are concerned.

Here is how fans reacted to Liger.

Read: Mike Tyson fans troll Liger makers for 'forced' cameo of boxing icon, netizens say 'damn irritating'

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News