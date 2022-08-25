Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Liger star-cast charged THIS whopping amount for the film. Find out.

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEDEVERAKONDA The Liger star-cast charged THIS whopping amount

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger released on 25th August 2022. The film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, and Makarand Deshpande. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson also plays a cameo role in the film. The much-anticipated flick, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, has created a buzz since the time of its announcement. The makers have gone to all lengths to ensure their film reaches the masses. While the film is out for the public to critique, the audience must have been curious about the pay that the celebrity actors received for the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda

The Geetha Govindam actor, who plays the title character in the movie Liger as an MMA fighter boxer, marked his Hindi cinema debut with this film. The actor poured his heart into this flick, undergoing significant body transformations. Some rumours suggest that the actor was paid Rs 38 crores, while others claim he was paid Rs 20 crores, but the original sum has yet to be confirmed.

Ananya Panday

Ananya, who co-stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film, is rumoured to have been paid roughly Rs 3 crores for her role. Liger marks the first pan-India film of the Gehraiyaan actress.

Ronit Roy

The popular television actor, Ronit Roy, who played Vijay's coach in the film, is said to have received Rs 1.5 crore for his role.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan, best known for her performance in Baahubali, was reportedly given Rs 1 crore for her role as Vijay Deverakonda's mother in the film.

Vishu Reddy

Vishu, who has appeared in films like Trayam, iSmart Shankar and Mehbooba, plays the major antagonist in the film and is allegedly paid around Rs 60 lakh.

Makarand Deshpande

Makarand is well-known for his roles in popular films like Swades, Sarfarosh, Makdee and others. According to sources, Makarand claimed Rs 40 Lakh for Liger.

Mike Tyson

While Mike Tyson's remuneration is still unknown, it is said that the legendary boxer received more money than the leading actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The bilingual film Liger, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects, is currently running in theatres.

