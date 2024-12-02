Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid their legal battle with Dhanush

Follow us on Image Source : X Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan deactivates X account amid on going legal battle with Dhanush

South film director Vignesh Shivan, who is married to superstar Nayanthara, has decided to deactivate his X (formerly Twitter) account. The move comes after the growing controversy surrounding the release of Jawan actor's documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'. The drama started after Vignesh recently participated in a roundtable discussion about pan-India films, where he faced criticism online. Many pointed out that his previous directorial venture 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' was not a pan-India film and his upcoming project 'Love Insurance Kompany' also does not fit that description.

Despite the criticisms, neither Vignesh Shivan nor his team has released any official statement regarding deactivating his X account. However, Vignesh's Instagram remains active, where he continues to share posts, although he has not commented on his quitting Twitter. The controversy surrounding the couple had earlier also intensified when Nayanthara publicly criticised actor Dhanush. This comes after Dhanush sent her a legal notice demanding compensation for using clips from his film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ without proper permission.

In response, Nayanthara shared an open letter addressed to Dhanush on Instagram, in which she expressed her disappointment. She accused the actor of attempting to stop the documentary’s release and highlighted her struggles as a self-made woman with no connections in the industry. “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, needs to read and understand this,” Nayanthara wrote. She also spoke about the two-year-long battle with Dhanush to get permission for the use of clips from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. Eventually, the team gave up trying to get his approval and decided to go ahead with a re-edited version of the documentary, excluding the controversial footage.

Moreover, on November 27, the National Award-winning actor Dhanush filed a civil lawsuit against Jawan actor Nayanthara. She has been accused of using footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhan in her Netflix documentary without his consent. The case was filed in the Madras High Court and in it, both Nayanthara, her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan have been named as defendants.

