Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: 'It's time to recalibrate and go home'

Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: 'It's time to recalibrate and go home'

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old Bollywood actor shared that his final two films are slated for release in 2025 after which he plans to "return home."

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Published : Dec 02, 2024 7:59 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 7:59 IST
Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey stunned fans with a surprise announcement on social media early Monday as he revealed his decision to retire from acting. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared that his final two films are slated for release in 2025 after which he plans to "return home." His official statement read, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor."

This is breaking news. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement