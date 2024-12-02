Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: 'It's time to recalibrate and go home'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey stunned fans with a surprise announcement on social media early Monday as he revealed his decision to retire from acting. Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared that his final two films are slated for release in 2025 after which he plans to "return home." His official statement read, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your incredible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father and a son. And also as an actor."

