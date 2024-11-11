Exclusive: Vikrant Massey speaks on signing 'The Sabarmati Report', journalism and karsevaks' deaths

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vikrant Massey spoke on signing 'The Sabarmati Report' despite hesitation with India TV

Vikrant Massey is now in the headlines for his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which is just a few days away from release. The film will be released in theatres on November 15. Meanwhile, some controversies have also erupted regarding the film. This film of Vikrant Massey is based on the Godhra incident and the subsequent riots in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The film has not yet been released in theaters and various theories are being made about it. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey himself broke his silence on these theories and told why he agreed to do this film. During a conversation on India TV's popular chat show 'Koffee on Kurukshetra', Vikrant Massey openly discussed 'The Sabarmati Report' and answered questions related to the film.

Vikrant Massey was hesitant to do 'The Sabarmati Report'

When Vikrant Massey was asked why he agreed to do this film, the actor said, 'This film was brought to me by Ektaa Kapoor. When she brought this film to me, I got a little scared, because generally people and especially in cinema, no one talked about this subject. I told her that I would read the script and tell her and then Ektaa said that she knows you I was hesitant. She gave me the script and some research reports and told me to read it and tell her. When I read the research material and the script, I felt that no one talked about this subject and even in the talks that were held, many facts have not been revealed.'

Why did Vikrant Massey say yes to the film?

The actor further added 'There were three reasons to do this film. First of all, 59 people were burnt alive in that incident and none of them knew the names of even two people. Secondly, there is a generation that does not know anything about this subject. A lot has changed due to this incident, but the new generation does not know much about it. And the last thing we wanted to talk about and you will also be able to see this in the trailer is what was the role of the media in this entire incident. What did the media do about it? Did they tell the whole truth, if not, then why? Because no one in the history of cinema had talked about it, so we wanted to do the film.'

What was the role of the media?

When asked about the role of the media in the Godhra incident, Vikrant Massey said, 'Any aware person will ask this question. I have been meeting many journalists for the last 4 days and they are also asking this question. I want to answer what was the role of the media in this incident But, I want to answer through cinema. Media is called the fourth pillar of democracy for some reason. Because of social media, there is so much left and right. Our effort through this film is that just for once you should remove all the left and right and see those 59 people as more than just numbers.'

The film has been made from the angle of journalism, says Vikrant

According to Vikrant Massey, this entire film has been made from the angle of journalism. The film shows how the journalists of that time presented the Godhra incident. The entire film is based on his research. The trailer of the film shows how Hindi journalists are considered inferior to English journalists. Ever since the trailer of Vikrant Massey's upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report' was released, people have been searching about the Godhra incident on Google. Now seems like the film will cater to more such queries.

