Vicky Kaushal shares cute pictures of 'birthday girl' Katrina Kaif in lovely Instagram post | See pics

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a cute birthday wish post for his 'special one', Katrina Kaif, on her birthday. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress Katrina Kaif turned 42 today, July 16, 2025. On Wednesday, Vicky shared a series of romantic pictures of himself with Katrina on his official Instagram profile.

The caption of the post reads, "Hello Birthday Girl! I (red heart emoji) U." The carousel post has four pictures in total. In the first photo, Katrina can be seen giving a cute smile as Vicky clicks the picture. In the second photo, Vicky can be seen giving a tight hug to Katrina and planting a kiss on her cheek, and Katrina looks at the camera. The third picture showcases Vicky and Katrina together sitting outside in nature. The last slide includes a solo picture of Katrina on the beach.

Social media users have reacted to the post and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Almost forgot how cuteeeee you guys look together." Another user commented, "Happy Birthday Kaif." Besides netizens, several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others wished Katrina with heartfelt messages.

Talking about her work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's drama mystery thriller 'Merry Christmas' alongside South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi and Tinnu Anand in the lead roles. According to IMDb, she is a part of the untitled Ali Abbas Zafar project. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the blockbuster movie 'Chhaava' alongside Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming 'Love & War' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the key roles.

