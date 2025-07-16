Sumi Har Chowdhury, actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah and Raima Sena, found wandering on streets Sumi Har Chowdhury, who has worked in Bengali films, was seen roaming on the streets. She was missing since the last three months.

Bengali actress Sumi Har Chowdhury was recently seen wandering on the roadside in the East Burdwan district of West Bengal. The actress, who was wearing shorts and a black shirt and writing something on paper, was seen talking in a confused manner in Bengali and English. She was not recognised by the passersby at first, but when she introduced herself as Sumi Har Chaudhary actress, then people got to know that she is an actress. This incident is being told of a few days ago and now its video is becoming increasingly viral.

How was the actress identified?

This incident is from the Amila Bazar area of ​​Burdwan district, where when the local people saw the woman wandering, they first ignored her, thinking she was an ordinary woman. But her constantly repeated statement 'I am an actress' forced some people to think. When her name was searched on the internet, it was confirmed through her films and pictures that she was indeed the same actress who was seen on screen till some time ago.

People gave information to the police

When the local police tried to contact her, the actress gave strange information about herself. The first time she told herself to be a resident of Kolkata, the second time she told that she was from Bolpur. After this, the police said that perhaps she used to live in Behala (Kolkata) earlier and has also spent some time in Bolpur. Currently, the actress has been sent to a shelter home and the search for her family is on.

Sudden disappearance from the world of cinema

Sumi Har Chowdhury has played supporting roles in popular Bengali films like 'Dwitiya Purush' and Naseeruddin Shah starrer 'Khashi Katha: A Goat Saga'. The film 'Dwitiya Purush', directed by Srijit Mukherjee, received a good response from critics. At the same time, working with a veteran actor like Naseeruddin Shah in a film like 'Khashi Katha' was also a big achievement for her. Apart from this, she also worked in shows like 'Roopsagare Moner Manush' and 'Tumi Ashe Pase Thakle'.

