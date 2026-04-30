Vicky Kaushal promotes wife Katrina Kaif's makeup brand; actress reacts with playful 'dad' comment | Know here

New Delhi:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently shared a light and playful exchange on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their easy, fun conversation. The Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal shared a product from Katrina Kaif's beauty brand Kay Beauty and joked that he did not get a paid promotion. However, Katrina replied in the same fun way and also made a light "dad" comment.

On Wednesday, Vicky posted on his Instagram Stories featuring a product from Kay Beauty and also received a playful reaction from his wife Katrina. Read on to find out how the actress reacted.

Vicky Kaushal promotes wife Katrina Kaif's makeup brand

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared a selfie holding a product from Kay Beauty and wrote, "Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina (sic)." He also added, "I tried my best, but sadly not a paid promotion." The brand Kay Beauty reshared his post and replied, "Officially adding 'caffeinated cheeks' to our vocabulary (sic)."

Later in the day, Katrina also reposted Vicky’s Instagram story and added a playful "dad" comment, linking it to his new phase of life, writing, "Best for sleep-deprived dads." For the unversed, the couple had welcomed a baby boy, Vihaan, last year. Take a look at the screengrabs below:

(Image Source : KATRINA KAIF AND KAY BEAUTY'S INSTAGRAM )Screengrab taken from Katrina Kaif and Kay Beauty's Instagram stories.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had kept their relationship private for some time before tying the knot on December 9, 2021. The wedding took place in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

After four years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. Announcing the joyful news with fans and followers on Instagram, they wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy (sic)."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'superhero', says, 'She has been a warrior as a mother'