Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'superhero', says, 'She has been a warrior as a mother'

New Delhi:

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of most loved couples, are currently enjoying their parenthood journey. After tying the knot in 2021, the couple welcomed their first child last year. On November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky welcomed a son, whom they named Vihaan Kaushal. The name became a hot topic on social media as it brought back memories of Vicky's character, Major Vihaan, from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Now that baby Vihaan is almost three months old, Vicky Kaushal shared his fatherhood experiences at a recent event for The Hollywood Reporter India. When asked about his new role, he simply said, 'He's only three months old. When a baby is three months old, a dad has very little to do. I'm just trying to be a cheerleader and waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more.'

Vicky's love and respect for Katrina

Vicky also praised the strength of new mother Katrina. Expressing his respect for his wife, he said, 'Right now, mom is becoming a superhero. She was a warrior during her pregnancy and she's a warrior as a mother too. I'm so proud of her and I love her so much.'

First glimpse of Vihaan

On January 7, when Vihaan turned two months old, the couple introduced him to the world with a heartwarming photo. They wrote in the caption, 'Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Grateful beyond words.'

On this occasion, Vicky's close friend and director Aditya Dhar shared an emotional note, writing, 'Many congratulations to Vicky and Katrina!! From bringing my Vikku, Major Vihaan Shergill, to life on screen, to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life has truly come full circle. All my love and blessings to you three. You both are going to be extraordinary parents.'

Vicky Kaushal's fantastic year of 2025

2025 has proven to be a great year for Vicky, both in his personal life and career. His performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Chhaava and his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna were highly praised by audiences. Now, fans are excited to see him opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.

Also Read: 'You may be Ranveer Singh…': Karnataka HC flags actor's remarks in Kantara row, no coercive steps till March 2