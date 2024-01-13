Veteran classical singer Prabha Atre dies at 91 due to cardiac arrest

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabha Atre was 91.

Legendary classical singer Prabha Atre passed away following a brief illness at a private hospital in Pune on Saturday, IANS reported quoting family sources.

Prabha was 91 and had complained of some breathing issues, but succumbed when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a private hospital this morning.

Career, prestigious awards and achievements

She has been awarded all three of the prestigious Padma Awards by the Government of India including Padmashri in 1990, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Bhushan in 2022. Apart from these, the veteran singer has received many other national-international honours including Sangeet Sadhana Ratna Award, Hafiz Ali Khan Award, and Felicitation by Global Action Club International, among many others.

Prabha was an exponent of the Kirana Gharana music school, excelling in the rendition of khayals, thumris, ghazal, dadri, bhajans and natyasangeet.

Prabha had also penned books on music composition like Swarangini and Swaranjanee. Not only this, she is credited with inventing new Raagas like Apurva Kalyan, Madhur Kauns, Darbari Kauns, Patdeep-Malhar, Shiv Kali, Tilang-Bhairav and Ravi Bhairav.

She composed music for a full-length dance recital Nritya Prabha, a music composition adapted for jazz by a top Netherlands artist, and also created music for musical dramas or sangeetikas.

She has also written a book of poetry titled Antah Swar, which was published in Hindi, Marathi, and English.

She has been a former assistant producer with the All India Radio.

Apart from singing, she also has formal training in the Kathak dance style.

