Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away, filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirms

Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away in Lucknow. On Thursday morning, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news. He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji." Reportedly, the actor died on August 3 after suffering a cardiac ailment.

His son-in-law Ashish, too, mourned the demise by penning an emotional note on Facebook. "Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)," Ashish posted, adding a few images of the late actor.

