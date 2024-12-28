Varun Dhawan's Baby John FAILS to gain momentum on Friday, earns below Rs 4 cr on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Baby John was released in cinemas on Christmas Day.

Varun Dhawan's latest offering Baby John, which was released on Christmas Day, failed to gain momentum even on Friday. The film nett collections in India dropped again on its third day of theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the film minted just Rs 3.65 crore on Day 3, which is even lesser than its Thursday collections. On Thursday, Baby John earned Rs 4.75 crore. After Day 3, the total collections currently stand at Rs 19.65 crore.

Day-wise collections:

Day 1 (Wednesday) - Rs 11.25 crore

Day 2 (Thursday) - Rs 4.75 crore

Day 3 (Friday) - Rs 3.65 crore

Total - Rs 19.65 crore

On the contrary, Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule remains unstoppable at the box office even in its fourth week of theatrical release. On its fourth Friday, the film minted Rs 8.75 crore, which is nearly three time to what Baby John minted in its third day.

Trade analysts have predicted that if the film manages to cross the Rs 50 crore in its first weekend, then it can have a smooth run at the box office in the coming days as no other big film is being released in cinemas.

About Baby John

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. Baby John is directed by Kalees. Ever since the film came into discussion, it was reported that Baby John is a Hindi remake of South superstar Thalapathy Vijay-starrer titled Theri, which was directed by Atlee Kumar. However, Atlee has served as one of the producers of Baby John. In a recent interview, Varun Dhawan himself admitted that it is inspired by Theri but many big changes have been made in.

