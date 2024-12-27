Squid Game 2 to Singham Again: Top fresh titles to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Upcoming OTT releases

OTT releases this weekend: Several films and web shows are releasing this weekend, offering a variety of options to the viewers to watch them at the comfort of their homes. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV and more are premiering many fresh titles and big releases of the year on their portal in the last weekend of the year. Check out the list of top titles releasing on OTT this weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri-starrer horror comedy is released on Netflix on December 27. It was released in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali this year on November 1 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2024 and of Kartik's career.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer film was also released in cinemas alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. However, Singham Again has premiered digitally on Prime Video and is available for streaming on the platform starting December 27.

Squid Game 2

The much-awaited second season of Korean survival thriller series is finally out on Netflix. The seven-episode series can be streamed on Netflix starting December 26.

Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Starring Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka in the lead roles, the mystery thriller series revolves around a man, who embarks on a mission to uncover the reality of his wife and the unsettling events that follow. Directed by Prabal Baruah, the series will land on ZEE5 on December 27.

Doctors

Headlined by Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi, the medical drama show is out on JioCinemas from Friday. The series explores intense medical cases and the personal struggles of residents, including ambition, love, and betrayal. It arrived on JioCinema on December 7.

RRR: Behind and Beyond

The docu-series featuring the star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others has finally premiered on Netflix on December 27. It will showcase the making of the mega-blockbuster Telugu movie. Along with the star cast, the director SS Rajamouli will also appear in the documentary.