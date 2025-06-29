Varun Dhawan questions 'insensitive' coverage on Shefali Jariwala's funeral, says 'this isn't the way' Shefali Jariwala breathed her last on Friday at the age of just 42. The entire industry is in mourning due to her sudden demise. Amid all this, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has raised questions on the media coverage of Shefali's death.

The sudden death of actress and model Shefali Jariwala shocked the entertainment industry and her fans. She died of a heart attack at the age of 42 at her residence in Mumbai. Her husband Parag Tyagi took her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her last rites took place yesterday, which was extensively covered by paparazzi. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has raised questions on the coverage of Shefali's funeral.

Varun Dhawan wrote a social media post

Varun Dhawan questioned the media to give respect to Shefali's family in this hour of grief. On his Instagram story on Sunday, Varun wrote, 'Once again, the demise of a soul (Shefali Jariwala) is being covered insensitively by the media. I don't understand why you have to cover someone's grief? Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. What is anyone getting out of this? My request to my friends in the media is that no one would want to cover their last journey in this way.'

Parag requests to the media

Shefali's last rites were performed on Saturday. In such a situation, many such videos of Parag and his family were floating on social media, which, if truth be told, should not have happened. Paras looked very upset, there were tears in his eyes, but the paparazzi were not ready to listen and kept shoving the camera in his mouth. Eventually, he folded his hands and asked the media to stay away. Several celebs, along with Rashmi Desai, questioned the insensitive attitude of the paps.

Reason of death

Shefali was just 42 years old and was super fit. She was used to exercising daily and living a healthy lifestyle. But even after this, her untimely death has shocked people. It was reportedly said that Shefali died of a heart attack. However, this will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report. But the police have found anti-ageing tablets in Shefali's house. It is also being claimed that Shefali ate these medicines on an empty stomach, due to which her BP decreased and she got a heart attack. However, the real truth will be revealed only after the post-mortem report. The police have also confirmed that there is no foul play in this.

