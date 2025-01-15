Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Varun Dhawan preps with 'real heroes of India' for Border 2, pays tribute to jawans on Army Day

Varun Dhawan preps with 'real heroes of India' for Border 2, pays tribute to jawans on Army Day

On the occasion of 77th Indian Army Day, actor Varun Dhawan was spotted celebrating the day with our jawans. In his next film, he is playing a vital role as Army officer in Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2. Check out Varun's latest post.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 17:57 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 17:57 IST
Varun Dhawan army Day
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John.

Varun Dhawan, who is all set for another actioner after Baby John, was spotted with Army officers on Wednesday, prepping for his upcoming film Border 2. Marking the 77th Indian Army Day on January 15, 2025, Varun took to his Instagram handle to salute the men in uniform. He shared two pictures from the sets of Border 2 where he can be seen posing with jawans while prepping for the film. ''Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them,'' he wrote in the caption of his post. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty in key roles.

Take a look

Earlier today, Varun's co-star Sunny Deol also paid tribute to the soldiers and shared a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram account. In one of the slides of his post, he along with the jawans can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Other slides of the post feature Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for clicks, and even playing arm wrestling with one of the jawans.

On the occasion of 77th Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended best wishes to the Indian Army and said that the nation is proud of their 'indomitable courage and sacrifice'.

Varun Dhawan on professional front

Apart from Border 2, Varun Dhawan has a plethora of films in his kitty including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. He also has No Entry 2, Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai, Gregory 2, Sanki and an untitled project with Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra drops a sweet birthday wish for Malti Marie | See post

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope to embark on his first-ever solo world tour 'Hope on the Stage' | Check details

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement