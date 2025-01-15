Varun Dhawan preps with 'real heroes of India' for Border 2, pays tribute to jawans on Army Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John.

Varun Dhawan, who is all set for another actioner after Baby John, was spotted with Army officers on Wednesday, prepping for his upcoming film Border 2. Marking the 77th Indian Army Day on January 15, 2025, Varun took to his Instagram handle to salute the men in uniform. He shared two pictures from the sets of Border 2 where he can be seen posing with jawans while prepping for the film. ''Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them,'' he wrote in the caption of his post. Border 2 also features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty in key roles.

Earlier today, Varun's co-star Sunny Deol also paid tribute to the soldiers and shared a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram account. In one of the slides of his post, he along with the jawans can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Other slides of the post feature Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for clicks, and even playing arm wrestling with one of the jawans.

On the occasion of 77th Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended best wishes to the Indian Army and said that the nation is proud of their 'indomitable courage and sacrifice'.

Varun Dhawan on professional front

Apart from Border 2, Varun Dhawan has a plethora of films in his kitty including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. He also has No Entry 2, Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai, Gregory 2, Sanki and an untitled project with Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff.

