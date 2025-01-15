BTS' J-Hope to embark on his first-ever solo world tour 'Hope on the Stage' | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM J-Hope

BTS member J-Hope is all set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour named 'Hope on the Stage'. The 30-year-old rapper is set to travel to 15 cities including six in North America. Hybe, the parent company of BTS' label BigHit Music announced the news on Tuesday along with J-Hope, who also shared the news on his Instagram handle. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, which will be followed by his tour in North America.



He will begin his US tour on March 13 with two nights in New York's Barclays Center. Later, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium.

The Los Angeles stop is expected to be a historic event, as it will mark the first time a Korean solo artist has headlined a US stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

This tour is J-Hope's first as a solo performer, although he is no stranger to solo performances. In 2022, the rapper made history as the first Korean artist to headline the flagship Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

J-Hope's fans, known as ARMY, can also look forward to live-streamed performances from the Seoul leg of the tour. The three nights at Seoul's venue will be available to stream on Hybe's fan platform, Weverse. It has not yet been confirmed whether any other stops will be live-streamed.

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.

