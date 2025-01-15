Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra drops a sweet birthday wish for Malti Marie | See post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born in January 2022.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned three today, January 15, 2025. Her mom Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra dropped a special sweet birthday wish on the occasion. To commemorate the day, Madhu shared a delightful Instagram Reel filled with featuring heartwarming pictures and videos of the munchkin with her parents. ''Happy birthday to the light of our lives, Malti Marie. May your birthday be as magical as you are!'' she wrote alongside the video.

See the video:

Fans were quick to leave adorable comments on the post. One user wrote, ''Happy Birthday MM, Congratulations to the sweetest, cutest and most beautiful toddler.'' ''Happy birthday lil Princess May the Almighty always protect n guide you,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Happy happy birthday dear precious child may you always be blessed.''

Malti Marie was born through surrogacy to Priyanka and Nick Jonas on January 15, 2022. Since her birth, Priyanka has often shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, balancing her career with her new role as a mother.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on the second season of Citadel and has recently completed shooting for The Bluff. PeeCee will also be seen in a holiday-themed movie with her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin. A report by E! News, Priyanka was even spotted on the set alongside her husband Nick and the Jonas brothers.

Priyanka and Nick, who married in a grand ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. In January 2022, they announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

