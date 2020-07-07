Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Varun Dhawan gets 30mn Instagram followers

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2020 16:57 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VARUN DHAWAN

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform. "30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit," he posted with the video.

30 MILLION #varuniacs 🐺🧿 Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit

Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with his fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life. During the lockdown amid the Covid outbreak, the actor used the platform to send positive vibes and spread awareness about the deadly virus.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in dance movie "Street Dancer 3D" this year. His next film is "Coolie No 1" is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

"Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced loc

