From Humpty and Badrinath to Sunny Sanskari: Varun Dhawan’s rom-com path Varun Dhawan’s rom-com journey moves from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania to Badrinath Ki Dulhania and now Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

New Delhi:

Over the years, actor Varun Dhawan has carved a special place in Bollywood with his much-loved 'Dulhaniya' films. For the unversed, the 'Dulhaniya' film series features a lineup of romantic entertainers. It started with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in 2014 and continued with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in 2017.

Now, Varun Dhawan is back in theatres with his romantic drama 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. It is worth noting that Shashank Khaitan's directorial could have been part of Karan Johar's 'Dulhaniya' franchise, but its title was eventually changed.

Each film has brought its own mix of romance, music, and drama, while also making a mark at the box office. Here's a look at how these films rank by their collections.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

The romantic comedy film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' is considered a box office hit. Made with a budget of Rs 33 crore, Shashank Khaitan's directorial grossed Rs 119.60 crore at worldwide box office. It grossed Rs 106.70 crore in India and its net collection at Indian box office was Rs 76.81 crore.

The film has an IMDb rating of 6 and is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video streaming platforms. Besides Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood film stars Alia Bhatt, Ashutosh Rana, in the lead roles.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is the second instalment in Varun Dhawan's Dulhania film series and a spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film was a super hit at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 44 crore and it grossed Rs 201.07 crore worldwide. The net collection of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' in India was Rs 117.89 crore.

For the unversed, the film follows the story of Badrinath Bansal played by Varun Dhawan and Vaidehi Trivedi played Alia Bhatt.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Release date, production details and cast

The romantic family drama film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is all set to hit the big screens on Thursday, October 2, 2025, coinciding Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. The film will see a box office clash with Rishab Shetty's hit film 'Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1'.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Talking about its cast, apart from Varun Dhawan, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Mismatched fame actor Rohit Saraf in key roles.

