Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer out: Varun, Janhvi's partner-swap love story looks fun | Watch

Bollywood new-age actors Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf will be seen together in romantic-comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The makers of the film have released its trailer on Monday, where the four can be seen bringing together a fun ride.

While the trailer makes it clear enough that the partner-swap rom-com is to be expected from Shashank Khaitaan's next, the chemistry of the two really stands out in the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer looks fun

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari begins with Varun Dhawan as Sunny proposing to the love of his life, Ananya, played by Sanya Malhotra, in Baahubali style, while she says, No. On the other hand, Vikram (Rohit Saraf) also breaks up with Tulsi, played by Janhvi Kapoor

Seems like this is where the fun will start, as Sunny will play the fake lover of Tulsi to create jealousy in the hearts of Vikram and Ananya to get back together. However, amid all this, it seems like Sunny and Tulsi will want to convert their fake love into real love and love may have blossomed in their hearts.

Watch the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer here:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari cast and release date

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Manish Paul and Akshay Oberoi will also be seen in lead roles in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. Earlier, this film was also going to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. But later its name was changed to the current title.

Moreover, Shashank has also worked with Janhvi Kapoor in her lead film, Dhadak. Now the two leads have reunited with their old director to bring something fun to the screen.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a movie by Dharma Productions, will hit theatres on October 2, 2025.

