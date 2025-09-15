Box Office Report [September 14, 2025]: Jugnuma to Bengal Files, a look at movies' Sunday collection Sunday proved to be a profitable day for most films. Read further to know the box office report of September 14, 2025.

New Delhi:

Several films are running in theatres these days. This list includes films of genres like action, horror, romance and drama. The weekend proved to be good for films competing at the box office.

'Mirai' did wonders on its third day; the magic of the Japanese anime film 'Demon Slayer' also remained intact. Apart from this, films like 'Jugnuma - The Fable', 'The Bengal Files', 'Baaghi 4', 'The Conjuring' and 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' have also seen an increase in their collection. Know the status of other films here.

Mirai

It has been 3 days since Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' was released in theatres. The film made a tremendous collection of Rs 16.25 crore on Sunday. It had earned Rs 15 crore on Saturday. 'Mirai' earned a total of Rs 44.25 crore at the box office in three days. Apart from Tej Sajja, Manchu Manoj also features in the film, playing the role of the villain.

Demon Slayer

Japanese anime film Demon Slayer also has a great craze. The film had a great start on the opening day in India and earned Rs 13 crore. This film collected around Rs 14 crore on Sunday. According to this, the film has earned a total of Rs 40.35 crore in India in three days.

Ek Chatur Naar

The film 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Divya Khosla and Neil Nitin Mukesh had a very slow start on the opening day. The collection of this film has seen a decline compared to Saturday. The film earned only Rs 78 lakh on Sunday, while it earned Rs 80 lakh on Saturday. According to this, the film has so far earned Rs 2.18 crore at the box office.

Baaghi 4

It has been 11 days since the Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 4' was released in theatres. The film earned Rs 2.15 crore on Sunday, while it earned Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday. 'Baaghi 4' has so far earned a total of Rs 49.75 crore at the box office. Apart from Tiger Shroff, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu are seen in this film.

The Bengal Files

Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Bengal Files' was released in theatres on September 5 after many controversies. But it failed to do wonders at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.15 crore on Sunday, while it also earned Rs 1.15 crore on Saturday. 'The Bengal Files' has so far earned Rs 14.15 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

The final part of Hollywood's popular horror franchise, The Conjuring, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', was also released in theatres on September 5. The film had a great start on the opening day. The film collected Rs 3.1 crore on Sunday, i.e. the 10th day, while it earned Rs 2.95 crore on Saturday and has earned a total of Rs 75.04 crore so far.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra' is performing brilliantly in theatres. The film earned Rs 6.85 crore on Sunday, while it earned Rs 6.65 crore on Saturday. This Malayalam film has so far earned Rs 119.25 crore at the box office.

Jugnuma - The Fable

Among all the films running in theatres, Jugnuma - The Fable is the best one in terms of storyline, acting and direction. However, it is still yearning for audiences. The movie earned Rs 0.05 crore on day 1, Rs 0.08 crore on day 2 and Rs 0.09 crore on day 3 (Sunday). So far, its total collection has only been Rs 0.22 crore in India.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Could Thama be his comeback movie?