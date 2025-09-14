Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Could Thama be his comeback movie? After staying away from the big screens for almost two years, Ayushmann Khurrana will return to the cinemas with Thama, a movie he must be having high hopes from.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The actor will be making his comeback on the big screens after two years with Thama this year. He was last seen in the 2023 release Dream Girl 2, featuring Ananya Panday.

The first part that worked well for Ayushmann, as it is still his highest earning film, didn't bring much luck to the actor with his second instalment, as it could not surpass the collection of Dream Girl. Now the actor must be having his hopes with Thama.

Ayushmann to enter Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe

With Thama, Ayushmann is entering Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe, which has so far made and broken box office records. Started with Stree, the film franchise so far has produced Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2.

Now the makers have not only shared the plans for 2029, but will also open gates for several other supernatural creatures. From Maddock Films' new calendar, Ayushmann will arrive with the first release, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna, with Thama.

Why Thama's success is important for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Thama can be the comeback movie for Ayushmann Khurrana, a star who has proven his calibre but must be looking for a blockbuster. If we look at the actor's last five releases, then Ayushmann Khurrana has more negatives than positives and the last blockbuster he gave was in 2019 with Dream Girl as the film earned Rs 195 crore worldwide.

Ayushmann Khurrana's last five releases

2021 - Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - Flop

2021 - Anek - Disaster

2022 - Doctor G - Flop

2022 - An Action Hero - Flop in theatres, hit on Netflix

2023 - Dream Girl 2 - Hit

Now, after staying away from the big screens for almost two years, Ayushmann Khurrana will return with Thama, a movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is loved for Munjya.

The fourth instalment of Maddock Films' Supernatural Universe, Thama, will release in theatres on October 21.

