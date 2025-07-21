Udaipur Files: Government recommends 6 modifications in Vijay Raaz starrer before release In a hearing on July 16, the Supreme Court had asked the makers to wait for the Centre's report on the film. Now the Government has come up with their verdict, where they have suggested 6 changes\modifications in the film.

New Delhi:

Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files has been in the news courtesy its legal battle for release. The makers of the film based on the famous Kanhaiya Lal Sahu murder case of 2022, had approached the Supreme Court over the release of their film. After which, the SC had asked them to wait for the Central government Committee's report. Now, on Monday, the Government has come up with their verdict, where they have suggested 6 changes\modifications in the film.

What are the changes recommended in the film?

According to ANI, the Central government Committee recommended certain alterations to be made in the Disclaimer of the film and has asked the filmmakers to replace the original one with the altered one. The committee also advised the removal of credit frames that express gratitude to certain individuals. A particular AI-generated scene resembling a Saudi Arabia-style execution is to be revised, the Committee has recommended. Additionally, it has recommended that all instances in the film concerning a character named 'Nutan Sharma' are to be removed and replaced with a new name. Specific dialogues attributed to Nutan Sharma, including one concerning religious texts, are to be deleted. Lastly, the Committee has recommended the removal of certain dialogues regarding the Balochi community.

What is the whole matter?

'Udaipur Files' focuses on the same gruesome incident that shook the whole country, when Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, was murdered in broad daylight. The matter reached the Supreme Court as they heard the petition of the accused, who had opposed the release of the film so that the matter could remain within the scope of the judicial process and prejudice does not spread in society. The petitioners had also raised objections to the trailer and promotion of the film. On the other hand, there are mixed reactions among the public regarding the film. Some are considering it a step to expose the truth, while some are opposing it, calling it an interference in the judicial process. Now it remains to be seen when the film will release, given only if the makers agree to make changes recommended by the Government.

Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on rumours of being shot dead on the sets of Raghuveer after 30 years