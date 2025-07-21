Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on rumours of being shot dead on the sets of Raghuveer after 30 years Shilpa Shirodkar finally addressed the rumours of her death and also revealed how that incident shook her parents.

During the shooting of the action film 'Raghuveer' released in the year 1995, a shocking rumour created a stir in Bollywood when the news broke out that the lead actress of the film, Shilpa Shirodkar, had been shot dead. At that time, the shooting of the film was going on in Kullu-Manali, where Shilpa was doing an action scene with Suniel Shetty. 30 years later, now the actress talked about this rumour and also opened up about his family's reaction to this years ago.

The rumour was out in 1995

Shilpa herself revealed that this rumour created panic in her family. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa recalled that incident and said, 'I was in Manali and my father was constantly calling the hotel because there were no mobiles then. I was shooting there with Suniel Shetty. People who had come to watch the shooting there were also confused whether it was Shilpa or not, because everyone had heard the news of her death. When I came back to the room, there were about 20-25 missed calls. My parents were worried. There were headlines in the newspaper that Shilpa Shirodkar was shot dead.'

It was a PR strategy

Later, Shilpa came to know that this rumour was spread intentionally, that too for the promotion of the film! 'The producers later told me that it was a marketing strategy. I was a little shocked and thought that this was a bit too much. At that time, there was no professional way of PR or promotion. I also came to know at the end. During that time, people did not take permission. The film became a hit, so I did not get very angry,' the actress revealed.

Shilpa Shirodkar made a comeback with Bigg Boss

Shilpa Shirodkar is once again returning to the silver screen with the film Jatadhara. It is an all-India supernatural thriller, the story of which revolves around the mysterious Padmanabhaswamy temple and the ancient lore hidden there. Sudheer Babu is playing the lead role in the film, and he is undergoing intense physical training for this character. At the same time, Sonakshi Sinha is making her debut in Telugu-Hindi bilingual films with this project and will share the screen with Shilpa Shirodkar for the first time. 'Jatadhara' is also special for Shilpa, as it marks her return to films after 'Bigg Boss 18'.

