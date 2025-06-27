Twinkle Khanna shares a clever trick which helped her book entire restaurant for Akshay Kumar Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a 'Recession tip' which helped her book the entire restaurant for a breakfast date with husband and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Former Bollywood actress and author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a clever hack on Instagram about how she managed to book an entire restaurant for a cosy breakfast date with her husband and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. By sharing a video, Twinkle Khanna explained how she approached the restaurant during its off-hours around mid-morning and not a traditional between 7 am to 9 am breakfast rush. With this clever hack, she managed to secure the entire space for a breakfast date at the usual cost.

Taking to the Instagram handle, she wrote, "Recession tip-Want to book a restaurant just for the two of you? Save the big bucks and show up so early for breakfast that it’s you, owls and a paper-mache bunny.#thestoryofourlives." Social media users couldn't stop themselves from reacting to this light-hearted video. One user wrote, "Both are cute together." Another user commented, "What a beautiful video cute and adorable." The video has garnered over 2 lakh views, thousands of likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted.

Check the post below:

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat'. She has featured in several films like 'Jaan', 'Dil Tera Diwana', 'Itihaas', 'Mela' and others between 1996 and 2000. However, he film 'Mela' didn't perform well at the box office, and then she decided to move away from acting.

On the work front, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the action drama film 'Kannappa', which hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025. The film features Vishnu Manchu, South superstar Mohanlal, and Prabhas in the lead roles. In this film, Akshay played the role of Lord Shiva. He will be next seen in the comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

