Alia Bhatt re-creates Rekha's iconic Silsila look to pay tribute at 'Umrao Jaan' screening | See Pics Actress Alia Bhatt paid homage to veteran actress Rekha by channelling the iconic 'Silsila' look at the special screening event of 1981's film 'Umrao Jaan' held on Thursday in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently attended the special screening event of 'Umrao Jaan' and paid tribute to veteran actress Rekha by recreating her iconic look from the 1981 film 'Silsila'. The event was organised by the makers a day before the film’s re-release in Mumbai. The Hindi-language period drama has returned to the big screen with a 4K restoration, released on June 27, 2025.

The Jigra actress Alia Bhatt recreated the look of Rekha's character 'Chandni' from Yash Chopra's directorial 'Silsila'. She was seen in a stunning pink saree custom-designed by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her look was styled by Rhea Kapoor, and she completed her outfit with elegant jewellery, minimal makeup, and open hair.

Taking to the Instagram handle on Friday, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures showcasing her look and wrote, "An ode to a living legend... there never, was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa."

Check Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below:

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with admiration. One user wrote, "You look so gorgeous in pink saree." Another user wrote, "Pretty in pink." For those who don't know, the 1981 film 'Silsila' was directed by Yash Chopra and, besides Rekha, it features Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. Rhea Kapoor, who also styled Alia Bhatt's Cannes look this year took to her Instagram profile to share the details regarding Alia's outfit.

The caption of the post reads, "In the iconic blush of Silsila, Alia Bhatt pays homage to the many shades of Rekha — muse, mystery, and moment. A tribute woven in silk, as Umrao Jaan returns to the big screen. Because legends never go out of style. In custom @taruntahiliani couture"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' alongside Vedang Raina and Akashdeep Sabir in the lead roles. The 32-year-old actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. Besides Alia, the film features Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. She is also a part of Shiv Rawail's directorial 'Alpha'.

