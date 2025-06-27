'F1: The Movie' X review: Brad Pitt's high-speed racing saga gets mixed reactions F1: The Movie is a motorsport action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's motorsport action drama film 'F1: The Movie' hit the silver screens on Friday, June 27, 2025. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the lead roles. The car action drama film tells the story of a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to guide a younger driver. Read further to know the social media reactions here.

F1: The Movie X reactions

Social media users who have watched the film have shared their thoughts on the internet. So far, Brad Pitt's starrer has received a mixed response from viewers. An X user called it a fun watch and praised the director Joseph Kosinski for the soundtrack, cinematography and sound design. He wrote, "#F1 absolutely rocks. So entertaining, full of adrenaline and energy and such a fun watch. Soundtrack, cinematography and sound design are top notch, Kosinski did it again. I’m not into racing and still had an absolute blast, those last 30 minutes almost gave me a heart attack."

Another user commented, "Watched it in 2D and honestly didn’t expect to enjoy it this much. The Daytona scenes hit harder than F1 the helmet cams were insane and while the story was unrealistic the vibe was pure fun. It’s Top Gun but with Formula 1 and somehow that just works." One user who watched this film in 4DX format wrote, "no i don't follow #f1 the sport, but you bet we were at the cinema on opening night for that 4DX experience. 4DX is my favourite and we always just wait for a good film for it - this was perfect. flying through all the races, wind in our hair, getting rained on... 10/10."

One Twitter user pointed out some flaws in the performance of Brad Pitt in 'F1: The Movie' and wrote, "Brad Pitt despite his charisma and leading ability was a completely incompatible choice to lead this movie."

Work front

On the work front, the Academy Award winner Brad Pitt was last seen in the crime thriller 'Wolfs' alongside George Clooney and Amy Ryan in the lead roles. The English-language film was written and directed by Jon Watts. He will be next seen in Edward Berger's directorial 'The Riders'. He is also a part of the action-adventure film 'Heart of the Beast'. The film features Brad Pitt, JK Simmons and Anna Lambe in the lead roles.

Also Read: Denis Villeneuve becomes director of next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios shares post