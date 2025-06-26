Denis Villeneuve becomes director of next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios shares post Renowned director Denis Villeneuve is all set to direct the next James Bond film. Taking to X handle on Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios shared the news with the fans.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who directed Hollywood films like 'Dune' and 'Blade Runner 2049', is officially set to direct the next James Bond film. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday in a social media post. Moreover, Tanya Lapointe has joined the project as an executive producer. Whereas, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers of the James Bond film.

Taking to the official X handle, Amazon MGM Studios wrote, "Amazon MGM Studios sets Denis Villeneuve as director of next James Bond film. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer. As previously announced, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers."

Check the post below:

In a conversation with Variety, the Dune director said, "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory," He further added, "I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Amy Pascal and David Heyman jointly said, "Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker."

For those who don't know, Denis Villeneuve started his career as a director at the National Film Board of Canada. The 57-year-old filmmaker is best known for his work in films like 'Arrival', 'Sicario', 'Prisoners', 'Enemy', and 'Incendies'.

