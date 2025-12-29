Twinkle Khanna birthday: 7 quotes that prove Mrs Funnybones is the ultimate Queen of Sass As Twinkle Khanna turns 52, fans celebrate the author, columnist and former actor for her sharp wit and unapologetic honesty. Here are seven quotes by the former actor which prove she is the ultimate Sass Queen.

New Delhi:

Former actor and now author Twinkle Khanna turned 52 on December 29. Known for her wit and sass, it's a perfect day to celebrate her wisdom and an unapologetic sense of self. From being one of the most recognisable faces of ’90s Hindi cinema to carving out a successful second innings as an author, columnist and producer, Twinkle has always played by her own rules - and said exactly what she thinks while doing so.

Daughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle made her acting debut in Barsaat in 1995 and went on to star in several films before stepping away from the spotlight after Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. Instead of chasing stardom, she chose reinvention and emerged stronger, sharper and far more influential as Mrs Funnybones, a title that perfectly captures her irreverent humour and razor-sharp observations on life, marriage, feminism and society.

Twinkle Khanna's sassiest quotes

Over the years, Twinkle’s quotes have gone viral for all the right reasons - brutally honest, self-aware and often laugh-out-loud funny. Here are seven quotes that prove why she remains Bollywood’s undisputed Queen of Sass:

“On the annoying habit of men when they refuse to ask for directions… Our little satellite reached Mars because it was called MOM.”

“Scientists studying longest living mammals, bowhead whales found for a long life what is needed is a slow metabolism & not wives who fast.”

"Menstruating doesn’t cause pickles to spoil, temples to collapse or food to rot, nor is it contagious, though it would be rather nice to infect the male population with this so-called ‘curse’ for a month or two, just to sit back and view what I am sure would be a highly entertaining spectacle.”

“Middle age: Where you have given up worrying about love, are yet to worry about health and it is only work that gives you sleepless nights.”

"Lemonade? When life gives us lemons, we make them into talismans threaded with chillies and hanging on our rear-view mirrors #TheIndianWay"

“The United Nations research states that men with the longest life expectancy are from Japan, followed by Switzerland. I am rather surprised at this result as since time immemorial we have been doing the Karva Chauth fast to make sure our men have long lives, and the results should have definitely shown by now.”

“After fourteen years of matrimony, I have discovered that hoping your other half telepathically reads your mind only leads to someone wanting to punch the other one in the face.”

Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar

Married to actor Akshay Kumar and mother to Aarav and Nitara, Twinkle has often spoken candidly about family, marriage and motherhood, never shying away from poking fun at herself or those around her.

On the work front, Twinkle is the proud author of five books - Mrs Funnybones, Welcome to Paradise, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She recently released a sequel to her first book, titled Mrs Funnybones Returns.

