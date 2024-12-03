TVF Aspirants fame Naveen Kasturia marries girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma, calls it 'Chat mangni pat byaah'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naveen Kasturia marries girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma on Tuesday

OTT actor Naveen Kasturia, best known for his role in TVF Aspirants and Pitchers, married his girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma in Jaipur. The couple shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media. Yes! Abhilash Sharma of 'Aspirants' has found his real-life Dhairya. The actor has married his long-time girlfriend. To quote the least, with the advent of OTT, many emerging artists got a chance to do great acting on screen. Similarly, the show 'Aspirants' which came on Prime Video apart from TVF's YouTube channel also made many fans and the show's lead character Naveen Kasturia also garnered a lot of accolades.

Naveen married long time girlfriend

On Monday, Naveen tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma. All those actors who have worked with him are seen attending his wedding. Many OTT actors like Amol Parashar, Sunny Hinduja, Jitendra Kumar, Namita Dubey and Sharib Hashmi were seen at Naveen's wedding in Udaipur. Naveen shared his wedding photos on Instagram and wrote, "Chat mangni pat byaah!"

OTT series that Naveen Kasturia has featured in

Whenever Naveen's name comes up, series like 'Aspirants' and 'Pitchers' are bound to come to mind. At the same time, Naveen also did a great job in the second season of 'Mithya' which came on zee5 a few days ago.

