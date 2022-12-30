Friday, December 30, 2022
     
Tunisha Sharma-Sheezan Khan had heated argument before actress' suicide, reveals CCTV footage

CCTV footage from the day of Tunisha Sharma's suicide on the TV show set has revealed that she and her alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan had a heated argument.

Tunisha Sharma's death case is being currently investigated by the Waliv police officials. The actress died by suicide on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. Since then, an FIR has been filed in the case by Tunisha's mother and she has named co-actor and alleged ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan for abetting suicide. In the latest development, the official from investigating team at Waliv police station has revealed that Tunisha and Sheezan had a 'heated argument' on the day she died. Sheezan is currently in police custody. 

Tunisha and Sheezan's tense break-up

Tunisha Sharma hung herself in one of the makeup rooms on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The unit went on a break for lunch but after Tunisha did not open her room, the door had to be broken down. She was rushed to the hospital but could not survive. Tunsiha's mother has claimed that she was tense and depressed' after her break-up with co-star Sheezan Khan. In the FIR and media statements, she has also accused Sheezan of cheating on Tunisha and lying to her about marriage. 

CCTV footage reveals 'heated argument'

It has come to light that Tunisha and Sheezan had a heated argument on the day she died by suicide. The new information has come forth after Police went through the CCTV footage from Ali Baba set. Waliv Police said, "A heated argument had occurred between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan before her death. Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the time when the argument happened." More information will be revealed even as Sheezan continues to be interrogated in police custody. 

Tunisha's last phone call with mother

Earlier, Tunisha's mother Vinita Sharma had revealed that she spoke to her daughter on the fateful day she died by suicide. Vinita Sharma said that Tunisha wanted to celebrate Christmas in Chandigarh and spoke to her about it. She also wanted a break from shooting for two days for this short trip. Unfortunately, she killed herself. 

 

