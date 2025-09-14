Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release date: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday starrer gets preponed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be releasing on the last day of 2025. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's film was earlier scheduled to be released on February 13.

New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen reuniting in Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after 6 years. The two youngsters, who featured in 2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be seen in this romantic drama.

However, Kartik and Ananya's film, which was scheduled to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2026, will be making its way to the theatres this year. The lead actor, himself, took to his Instagram profile to announce the news to his fans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been preponed

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be releasing on the last day of 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on February 13, but will now be released on December 31, 2025.

Kartik shared a post on Instagram, where he can be seen dancing with Ananya in the wrap-up party and wrote, 'Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends, but Love Begins.'

See the post here:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu is a love story that is mainly shot in Europe and deals with the love story of Rumi and Ray. More details on the film are awaited.

Kartik's film with Sreeleela may be delayed

With Kartik's film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri being preponed, it seems like the wait for his film with Sreeleela may increase. The film was earlier scheduled to release this year, but now that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu is releasing in 2025, the T-series film may be delayed until next year.

The film, which was earlier titled Aashiqui 3, may be dealing with more than one problem at once. Be it the title, production or the release date of the film, Kartik Aaryan's arrival into this hit franchise may be a concern for his fans now. However, the actor has several films in the pipeline to compensate for the delay.

His list of upcoming films includes Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Aashiqui 3, Naagzilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Captain India and Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

