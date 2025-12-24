Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opening day collection prediction amid Dhurandhar buzz Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shows rising advance bookings and could open at Rs 8–10 crore this Christmas.

New Delhi:

Producer Karan Johar's next romantic film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will mark Kartik Aaryan's first film with Dharma. The romantic-comedy that also features Ananya Panday will release on the occasion of Christmas.

Meanwhile, discussions about the film's box office collection have also intensified amid the storm of Dhurandhar. So, let's find out how many crores Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri can earn on its opening day in terms of it's advance booking.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction

Considering the advance bookings, the festive Christmas season and Kartik's previous films' records, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is predicted to earn Rs 8-10 crore on its opening day at the box office.

In fact, within two days of advance booking, 63,136 tickets for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have already been booked, resulting in advance earnings of 3.32 crore (according to Sacnilk), including blocked seats. Looking at these figures, it can be said that Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri could get a good start at the box office.

Advance booking numbers show upward trend

Advance bookings were initially sluggish, with only 12,500 tickets sold across national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. A total of 47,000 to 57,000 tickets were sold across 2,713 shows, resulting in a gross collection of Rs 1.94 crore. The online backlash against the remake of a foreign song and the limited number of screens had raised concerns. But positive word-of-mouth and the Christmas holiday factor have turned things around.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast

Apart from Kartik and Ananya, the film also features veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Aruna Irani in supporting roles. The enemies-to-lovers storyline seems perfect for the festive season. Trade experts believe that the holiday audience will draw families to theaters, even though the promotional material didn't generate much buzz.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will release in theatres on this Friday, December 25, 2025.

