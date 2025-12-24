Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shooting locations: Where Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday shot the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was shot across scenic locations in India and abroad. Here’s a detailed look at where Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday filmed the romantic drama.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to appear in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled for release on Thursday, December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The makers have generated buzz around the film with the release of its teaser and trailers. This marks their second film together, after they previously appeared in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

As shown in the film's trailer, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been shot in multiple locations across India and abroad. Read on to learn about the film's shooting locations.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shooting locations across India and abroad

Reportedly, the principal photography for Sameer Vidwans's directorial Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri started in May 2025 and wrapped up in October 2025. Regarding its shooting locations, the film was shot in Croatia, Nawalgarh in Rajasthan, the Taj Mahal in Agra, and several places in Mumbai.

For the unversed, the cinematography of the film is done by Anil Mehta and edited by Manan Mehta.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of the film on December 18, 2025, with a caption, "An airport meet-cute, a vacation romance and an unexpected layover of love - #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri OFFICIAL TRAILER IS OUT NOW! (sic)" Watch the trailer below:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Production details

The Bollywood film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Cast

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film features actors such as Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania and others in key roles.

