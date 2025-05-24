Triptii Dimri signs second film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal, joins Prabhas in Spirit The makers of the most anticipated film 'Spirit' have officially announced Tripti Dimri as the female lead. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

In a major casting coup, the makers of SPIRIT have officially announced that Triptii Dimri will star opposite Rebel Star Prabhas in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ambitious project. This marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Triptii, a fresh and intriguing pairing that is expected to spark strong interest across audiences and the industry alike.

The film also marks Triptii's second collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, following their acclaimed and successful film 'Animal'. Taking to the Instagram handle, the Qala actress made an announcement regarding this and shared a post with the caption, "till sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision."

Check the post below:

It is worth noting that the film is releasing in nine languages. The director of the film 'Spirit', Sandeep Reddy Vanga, confirmed the news of casting Triptii as the female lead on his official X handle. On Saturday, the Animal director took to his Twitter account and wrote, "The female lead for my film is now official," along with a smiley emoticon.

With Baahubali actor Prabhas taking on the role of a fierce and intense cop, and Triptii bringing her distinctive screen presence to the narrative, 'Spirit' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films. The film is currently in pre-production and will hit the screens in 2025.

