'Passed away peacefully': Mukul Dev's family shares official statement on actor's death, cremation in Delhi Famous actor Mukul Dev died peacefully on Friday night in New Delhi. He was 54 years old. His family issued an official statement on Saturday following his demise on the social media platform Instagram.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Mukul Dev, who featured in several Bollywood films and television serials, died last night at the age of 54 in Delhi. His brother and renowned actor Rahul Dev, issued an official statement on social media following his demise, and shared that Mukul died peacefully last night in Delhi.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Rahul Dev confirmed the news of the actor's death and also informed that the cremation is scheduled for 5 PM at Dayanand Mukti Dham (Lodhi Crematorium), H60R & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi. Rahul wrote, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. His survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and Nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 PM. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, H6QR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi-110013. PH: 8130933999 P: 9871369452"

Mukul Dev's death reason

Reportedly, Son of Sardaar actor Mukul was not well for some time and died peacefully last night in New Delhi. As per the official statement released by his brother Rahul Dev, Mukul passed peacefully. The 54-year-old actor is survived by his daughter, Sia Dev, and is missed by his siblings, Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev.

This news has left the entire film industry in deep shock. Several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Vindu Dara Singh, Sushmita Sen, Sonu Sood, South actor Jr NTR, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arshad Warsi, and Deepshika Nagpal, expressed their deep sorrow on social media.

Work front

For the unversed, Mukul gained recognition for his role 'Tony' in the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar'. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Vindu Dara Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The actor made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film 'Dastak' alongside Sushmita Sen and then continued to feature in several movies like Bhaag Johnny, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, and R... Rajkumar, among others. According to information available on IMDb, he was going to be seen in 'Son of Sardar 2', which will now be his last film.

Also Read: Mukul Dev dies at 54: A look at veteran TV, film actor's filmography