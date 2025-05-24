Mukul Dev dies at 54: A look at Rahul Dev’s younger brother’s filmography Famous actor and model Mukul Dev died aged 54. Take a look at Rahul Dev’s younger brother Mukul Dev's filmography here.

Model and actor Mukul Dev, known for his versatile acting, passed away at the age of 54. The Hindi entertainment industry mourns the loss of the actor, and the news of his demise has left his fans in shock. Prominent personalities from Bollywood and their fans expressed their condolence on social media platforms. On Saturday, Mukul Dev's brother Rahul Dev took to his Instagram profile to confirm this news. Mukul is survived by his daughter Sia Dev. In this article, take a look at his filmography.

Mukul started his acting debut with the 1996 film 'Dastak'. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and written by Vikram Bhatt. In this film, he played the negative role of ACP Rohit Malhotra, and he gained recognition for his performance in this romantic drama. Besides Mukul, the film also features Sushmita Sen, Sharad S Kapoor, Bhavna Datta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Andaz Apna Apna actor Tiku Talsania, and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

In his acting career of over two decades, Mukul worked in several Bollywood films, television shows and regional cinema. He was best known for his work in films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including 'Jungle', 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', and 'Indian', among others.

It is worth noting that not only Bollywood, but Dev was also active in regional cinema, especially in Punjabi and Bengali films. Mukul also worked with prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn, in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. He was also seen in the 2011 comedy-drama film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Puneet Issar and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

He was last seen in the 2023 film, 'Sarabha', in which he played the role of 'Harnam Singh Tundilat'. The film was written and directed by Kavi Raaz and also features Mahabir Bhullar, Kavi Raaz and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.9.

