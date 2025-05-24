Mukul Dev, Bollywood actor and model, passes away at 54, B-town celebs mourn loss Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, who featured in the 2012 movie 'Son of Sardaar', passed away. His brother Rahul Dev confirmed the news of his demise via Instagram story.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, who featured in the 2012 movie 'Son of Sardaar', passed away last night at the age of 54. His brother and renowned actor Rahul Dev confirmed the news of his demise via Instagram story on Saturday. In the post he wrote, "Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. His survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and Nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 PM. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, H6QR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi-110013. PH: 8130933999 P: 9871369452."

His co-star Vindu Dara Singh confirmed the news of his demise via Instagram story. In the Instagram story, he shared a video of himself with Mukul and wrote, "Rest in peace bro." Vindu Dara Singh took to his official X account and expressed his heartfelt condolences. In the tweet, he wrote, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared a tweet and wrote, "It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti."

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal also confirmed the death of actor Mukul Dev through social media. She shared a picture of herself with Mukul on her Instagram story and wrote, "I can't believe this muks," along with a RIP GIF.

For the unversed, Mukul made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the film 'Dastak' in 1996. In which he played the negative role and was praised by the critics for his performance. Mahesh Bhatt's directorial features Sushmita Sen, Mukul Dev, Manoj Bajpayee, Tiku Talsania, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Sharad S Kapoor in the lead roles. The romantic drama was written by Vikram Bhatt.