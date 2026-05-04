TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay leads Tamil Nadu polls: Tiger Shroff to Nani, celebs congratulate

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 is currently underway. It began at around 8 am today, and early trends show Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), taking the lead in its maiden election.

Celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Nikhil Siddhartha, Aju Varghese, Sibi Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to congratulate Thalapathy Vijay. Read on to know what did they said.

Tiger Shroff, Nani to Kajal Aggarwal congratulate Thalapathy Vijay

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to his X handle and wrote, "Congratulations to @actorvijay The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter!"

The Hi Nanna actor Nani wrote, "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear."

Actress Kajal Aggarwal also took to her X handle to congratulated Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, "Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari" and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! @TVKVijayHQ."

Vijay Deverakonda also congratulated Thalapathy Vijay, showing his support as early trends came in. In his X post, the Ranabaali actor wrote, "And NEW :) @actorvijay garu My Admiration and congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for turning up so strongly to vote and take a stand for themselves. Wishing all the people of TN and the new CM all prosperity and collective growth. Excited to see this new Phase and Face of Tamil Politics @TVKVijayHQ"

Actors like Nikhil Siddhartha, Aju Varghese, and Sibi Sathyaraj also sent their wishes to Tamil actor and TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay. On the film front, Vijay’s last project before entering politics was Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. However, the film has been delayed due to certification issues, and its release date has not been announced yet.

Also Read: Celebrations begin at Thalapathy Vijay's house, Trisha arrives at TVK chief's Chennai residence | Watch