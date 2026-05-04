Celebrations begin at Thalapathy Vijay's house, Trisha arrives at TVK chief's Chennai residence | Watch

New Delhi:

Tamil-Telugu actor Vijay Thalapathy entered the fray to try his luck in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vote counting has now commenced across Tamil Nadu. So far, Vijay's party is leading in 108 seats. Amid this development, a flurry of activity is also being observed outside Vijay Thalapathy's home.

Several videos have surfaced from outside Vijay Thalapathy's residence. These clips show vehicles pulling up and parking outside the actor's house, while individuals carrying bouquets of flowers are seen entering the premises. As of now, Vijay Thalapathy has not issued any statement or reaction regarding the vote counting.

Vijay's father visits Murugan Temple

To offer prayers for his son's victory, Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, visited the Murugan Temple early this morning. Vijay's father is a renowned film director who has supported him at every step and has been a vocal advocate of his political journey.

Several videos have also gone viral from inside Vijay's home, showing that victory celebrations have already begun.

Vijay's party surpasses the DMK

The vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is currently underway. Vijay Thalapathy's party, the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, is leading in 108 seats. In contrast, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in only 60 seats. Early trends suggest that Vijay Thalapathy has disrupted the DMK's electoral prospects.

Trisha arrives at Vijay's residence

Trisha Krishnan, the Tamil-Telugu actress, who turned 43 today, visited the Tirupati temple in the morning on Monday. Later, she was spotted arriving at the residence of TVK chief, Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay Thalapathy's last film

Vijay Thalapathy's film Jan Nayagan was originally scheduled for release in January. However, it remains stalled due to a dispute involving the Censor Board. Recently, reports suggested that the film had been leaked online. According to media reports, the makers of Jan Nayagan may release the film on May 8, after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results are declared.

Also Read: Vijay's career: Naalaiya Theerpu to Jana Nayagan, a look at his journey from Joseph to Thalapathy