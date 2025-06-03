Thug Life cast fees: Here's how much Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan were paid for Mani Ratnam's film Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life is ready to release in theatres worldwide except for Karnataka. Let us tell you the complete details about who has charged how much fee for this film.

Kamal Haasan is in the headlines for his upcoming film, Thug Life. The movie directed by Mani Ratnam will be released worldwide on June 5, except for Karnataka. After the actor refused to apologise for the Kannada controversy, he has postponed his release in the state. This Tamil gangster drama also features Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR. The film is earning well from advance bookings even before its release. This is a big-budget film for which the actors have also been paid a hefty amount. Let us tell you about the fees of the starcast of Thug Life.

Thug Life budget

According to reports, Thug Life has been made on a budget of 300 crores. Moreover, the fees of the stars have also increased significantly.

Thug Life cast fees

Joju George, Simbu, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, and Aishwarya Lakshmi will be seen playing important roles along with Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan in Thug Life. Trisha Krishna will be seen playing the role of Indrani in the film. She has charged Rs 12 crores for the film, which is much more than her previous film, Good Bad Ugly. Reportedly, she was paid only Rs 4 crores for Good Bad Ugly. Silambarasan TR will be seen playing an important role. He has got Rs 40 crores for the film. Ashok Selvan and Joju George were paid Rs 1 crore each. Abhirami's fee was Rs 50 lakh for Thug Life.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are also the co-producers of the film, so they have not taken any fees. They are going to take a share of the profit. The music of this film has been composed by AR Rahman.

Let us tell you that Thug Life has been a part of controversies these days. During the promotion of the film, Kamal Haasan had said in an event that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. After which, there has been a ruckus in Karnataka regarding the release of the film.

