Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka on June 5 | Deets Inside

Kamal Haasan, who is embroiled in the language controversy, had filed a petition in the High Court seeking protection for the release of the film in Karnataka. The High Court observed during the hearing that, being a public figure, Kamal Haasan should refrain from making such statements that hurt anyone's sentiments. Recently, during the audio release of the film in Chennai, Kamal Haasan had said that the Kannada language originated from the Tamil language.

His statement was strongly opposed by pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Kannada organisations demanded that the film not be released in Karnataka. The film's production company, Rajkamal Films, filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to release the film with police protection. During the hearing of the case today, the High Court also commented on Kamal Haasan's statement and said that he is neither a historian nor a language expert, so he should avoid such comments and when the people of Karnataka are asking him for an apology, what is the problem in apologising.

In the High Court, Kamal Haasan's lawyer said that Kamal Haasan has replied to the letter received from the Film Chambers demanding an apology. The court also read that letter and said that in this letter he has given clarification, but has not talked about the apology.

On this, Kamal Haasan's lawyer said that he does not want to release the film in Karnataka right now; he will decide this after talking to the Film Chambers. After which, the court postponed the case till June 10.

Mani Ratnam's directorial Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life will be released worldwide on June 5.

