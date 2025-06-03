Anushka Shetty's upcoming crime thriller 'Ghaati' gets theatrical release date, new poster out Anushka Shetty's most anticipated film 'Ghaati' is all set to hit the silver screens next month. The makers of the crime thriller film announced the release date along with a new poster. Check the post here.

The most anticipated film of the Tamil actress Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati', gets its new release date. The makers of the crime thriller film announced that the film will hit the silver screens worldwide on July 11, 2025. For those who don't know, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025.

The story of the film 'Ghaati' revolves around a strong woman who gets involved in the weed trade due to circumstances. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film features Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Ravindera Vijay, Vikram Prabhu and John Vijay in the lead roles. For the unversed, the film will be released in different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Taking to the social media handles, the makers revealed the new release date along with a poster. The caption of the post reads, "Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th." Social media users have expressed their excitement regarding this news in the comment section. One user wrote, "Waiting on Big screen Sweety garu," another user commented, "All the best to the all team."

The Telugu-language film is produced by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Rajeev Reddy Yeduguru, and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under the banner of First Frame Entertainments and presented by UV Creations. The music of this film is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.

It is significant to note that Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty will return to the big screen after a gap of two years. Talking about the work front, she was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' alongside Naveen Polishetty and Jayasudha. The 43-year-old actress will be next seen in the horror thriller 'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer', directed by Rojin Thomas, co-starring Jiyad Irani, Vikas Manikketh and Jayasurya in key roles.

