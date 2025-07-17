Throwback Thursday: When an 'emotional' Sunil Dutt opened up about living without Nargis | Watch Read to know about the time when legendary actor Sunil Dutt shared his feelings, saying he couldn’t understand how people continue living after losing someone they love so much.

Legendary Bollywood actor Sunil Dutt has given several critically acclaimed films in her acting career. Besides acting, he was also involved in politics, serving as a politician. His known films include 'Mujhe Jeene Do', 'Reshma Aur Shera', 'Munna Bhai MBBS', and 'Padosan'. Talking about her married life, their love story is considered one of Bollywood's most iconic and famous love stories.

For the unversed, their relationship began during the filming of the 1957 film Mother India, where Sunil Dutt famously saved Nargis from a fire on set. After which he tied the knot with famous actress Nargis in 1958. They had three children: Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

In an old interview, Sunil Dutt once spoke about how hard life became after she died of pancreatic cancer. In an interview with Tabassum (Kiran Bala Sachdev), he shared his feelings, saying he couldn’t understand how people continue living after losing someone they love so much.

Watch the video below:

Sunil Dutt and Nargis worked together in these films

Both legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis worked together in films like 'Mother India' and 'Yaadein'. Nargis was a renowned Indian actress who was famous for her versatile acting in Hindi cinema. Best known for her iconic performance as Radha in the 1957 film 'Mother India'. She also won the National Film Award for the film 'Raat aur Din' in the Best Actress category. It is significant to note that she was the first Indian film actress to be awarded the Padma Award in 1958 for her contributions to the field of arts.

However, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and underwent treatment for the disease at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. She went into a coma and passed away the next day, on May 2, 1981, at the age of 51. However, Sunil Dutt passed away after suffering from a heart attack in 2005, aged 75.

