Hema Malini's niece and Ajay Devgn's co-star rejected Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham: Guess who is she?

Bollywood and South Indian actress Madhoo Shah, who made an impressive mark with Mani Ratnam's Roja and Ajay Devgn's Phool Aur Kante, has given several hits in her career. However, in 1999, the actress married Anand Shah and left the industry. She made a comeback after 12 years and is now quite active in films. In an interview with Lehran Retro, Madhoo Shah spoke openly about her break from films. In the interview, she also opened up about refusing a big-budget film with Amitabh Bachchan. Also, did you know Madhoo Shah is veteran actor Hema Malini's niece?

A break from acting

Talking about taking a break from acting, Madhoo Shah said, 'By 1997, I started feeling dissatisfied. I felt I wasn't doing a good job, and I was no longer excited about my work. After working with authentic, realistic directors in the South, it felt weird to work with directors who would put up boards to show that we were somewhere else, and cheat in the movies. As an artist, I became unhappy going to the sets. The thing I once wanted the most, being on a film set, started bothering me."

Why Madhoo Shah rejected Big B's film?

Recalling turning down a film with Amitabh Bachchan for her marriage, Madhu said, 'I call myself a child of destiny. What people call expression today, I had experienced it at that time. Whenever I have felt something strongly, it has come true for me. When I realised that I don't want to work in films, love came into my life. I got married and I completely moved away from acting. Once I got greedy, I got a big film with Amitabh Bachchan, which eventually went to Soundarya. My wedding date was fixed, and I told my secretary that I don't want to do it. She asked me to think again, but I was firm.'

Let us tell you that this film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya was released in 1999, named Sooryavansham. In this film, Big B himself played a double role along with Jayasudha, Rachana Banerjee, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. This film failed at the box office, but later it won the hearts of the people with its TV premiere.

