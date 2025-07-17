Saare Jahan Se Accha: Pratik Gandhi's spy thriller series will release this Independence Day | Watch Pratik Gandhi is coming up with a new web series full of patriotism. Netflix has released the release date of this upcoming spy thriller on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Prateek Gandhi, who left his mark with his acting in Hansal Mehta's show 'Scam 1992', is now coming up with a new series. This time, Prateek Gandhi will be seen protecting the country in the Netflix series 'Saare Jahan Se Accha'. On Thursday, the OTT giant announced release date of this spy-thriller. Moreover, the cast of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' was also revealed today.

The series will be released on August 13

In this announcement video, Pratik Gandhi is seen in the role of a spy. He is seen listening to some intelligence information and decoding it. At the beginning of the video, Pratik says that 'even a small information is very important for a spy.' Later, he talks about what is important for a spy and what things he takes care of. At the end of the video, the release date of the series comes out while decoding a code, which shows that 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' is going to be released on Netflix on August 13.

Pratik will be seen in the role of an intelligence officer

The story of the series is based on the turbulent background of the 1970s. It will show the story of espionage, sacrifice and duty towards the country. Pratik Gandhi is playing the role of Intelligence Officer Vishnu Shankar in the series. Apart from this, Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni will also be seen in important roles in this series. 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' is directed by Sumit Purohit. The series will show the mission to thwart the nuclear threat.

For the unversed, the actor was last seen in, Phule, Bollywood film based on the lives of Indian social reformers, Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The film also featuring Patralekhaa in lead role received good reviews from the critics.

