This Bollywood actress aborted her child after father refused to accept, was pregnant before marriage Read more to know about the Bollywood actress who got pregnant before marriage and revealed that her boyfriend refused to take the responsibility. Thus, she took a tough call and aborted the child.

New Delhi:

Not everyone finds true love and a happy marriage in their life, as several stories from the entertainment world are almost hard to believe, and this actress lived one such reality. After an unhappy marriage that ended in separation, she found love again, only to face betrayal. When she became pregnant, the man she trusted turned his back on her, refusing to take responsibility for her and her child. Read on to know about the actress and what she went through.

The actress is none other than Mandana Karimi, who shared her life secret in Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show Lock Upp in 2022. In one of the episodes, Mandana Karimi won the buzzer round, where she was allowed to share a deep secret to save her from the elimination. Mandana revealed that after her separation during the lockdown, she got in a relationship with a well-known Bollywood filmmaker. She even described him as someone who talks about 'women's rights' and is an idol for several people.

Check the post below:

Mandana further added that she was not legally separated from her husband, so she kept her relationship a secret, and later she got pregnant with a baby. But her boyfriend took a step back and decided not to accept Mandana and her child. Following this, she had to make a tough call, and she decided to go for the abortion. For the unversed, Mandana Karimi got engaged to Indian businessman Gaurav Gupta in July 2016. The couple got married in a court and later had a Hindu wedding in March 2017.

Mandana Karimi's acting career

Mandana made her acting debut with a cameo in Vikramjit Singh's directorial Roy in 2015. The film features Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Asif Basra, Rajit Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. Bollywood actress also featured in films and TV shows including Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, The Casino, Lock Upp and Thar so far.

Also Read: Bollywood actress who became star at 19, won National Award at 25, left acting at peak of career