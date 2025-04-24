Bollywood actress who became star at 19, won National Award at 25, left acting at peak of career Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who became a star at just 19 and also won a National Award for her acting by the age of 25. However, she surprised everyone by stepping away from films at the peak of her career.

Several Bollywood actresses were the talk of the town in the 1980s and 1990s. Their personal lives and acting careers were widely discussed in households across the country. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who became a star at just 19 but also won a National Award for her acting by the age of 25. However, she surprised everyone by stepping away from films at the peak of her career.

Who is this actor?

The actress we are talking about is none other than Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt, who does not need any introduction. Pooja has always been in the news for various reasons, including her personal life, acting career and her relationship with her dad, Mahesh Bhatt.

For those who don't know, the Zakhm actor made her acting debut at a very young age with her dad's production 'Daddy' in 1989. At that time, Pooja Bhatt was just 17 years old. In this film, Pooja played the role of the estranged daughter of an alcoholic father, played by veteran actor Anupam Kher. Mahesh Bhatt's directorial also features Sulabha Arya, Sakshi Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles.

Pooja Bhatt's famous films

Pooja Bhatt is known for her role in films like Zakhm, Tamanna, Paap, Sadak and several others. After giving back-to-back superhit films, Pooja became an overnight sensation and reached the heights of stardom at the age of 19 that one could ever think of. At the age of 25, Pooja Bhatt started her own production company and made 1998's Tamanna co-starring Paresh Rawal, Sharad S Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Anand and Kamal Chopra in key roles.

Pooja Bhatt left her acting career

Despite having great potential in the film industry, Pooja left acting and decided to go behind the camera to start a new chapter. She made her directorial debut with the movie Paap in 2003 and continued to direct four more films i.e., Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare, Jism 2.

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt's controversy

It was that time when Pooja Bhatt appeared in a film magazine and kissed her father, Mahesh Bhatt. This sparked controversy throughout the nation. However, Mahesh Bhatt's reaction to this left everyone in shock as he admitted that if Pooja weren't his daughter, he would have married her. Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt received major backlash after this magazine shoot.

