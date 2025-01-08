This actor has been roped in for Shakti Shalini! Has worked in two horror-comedies before

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara Advani has been roped in for Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini

At the beginning of 2025, India's leading production house, Maddock Films' took the entertainment sector by storm as they announced 8 upcoming horror-comedy films that will be released from this year to 2028. After the super success of Stree 2 now the makers of this film are gearing up for the 2025 film Shakti Shalini. It seems like a new-age actor has also been signed for the film. While it seems like Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Triptii Dimri were the contenders, let us know who clinched the role of this anticipated horror-comedy film.

Kiara Advani wins the race!

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is in the headlines these days for her film Game Changer. In this Pan India film, she will be seen with RRR actor Ram Charan. At the same time, the actress has got another new project. It seems like she will be cast in Maddock Films' Shalini Shakti. However, no official confirmation has been made yet but reports suggest that Kiara has signed her third horror-comedy film. It is significant to note that she has been featured in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) and Akshay Kumar's Laxmi (2020).



When will Shakti Shalini be released?

Shakti Shalini will be released on December 31 this year. After the success of Stree and Bhediya, Shakti Shalini is the fifth film of the Maddock franchise. If the Game Changer actress signs this film, then this will be Kiara's first film with Maddock. Earlier, a portal had informed that the shooting of the film would start in mid-2025.

When is Kiara's Game Changer releasing?

Talking about the work front, Kiara Advani is currently preparing for her film Game Changer with Ram Charan. Game Changer is set to release in theatres on January 10, 2025. In this political drama, Ram Charan will be seen in the role of an honest IPS officer who fights a corrupt political system. Kiara Advani will be seen in the role of a fellow officer with him.

